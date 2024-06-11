Indian deaf team to play first ever bilateral T20 series against England

The Indian deaf cricket team will tour England for a seven-match T20 bilateral series, as per the invitation extended by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The T20 International Deaf Series is the first ever bilateral T20 series against England, and the series will begin on June 18 at Derby, before moving to Kidderminster, Northamptonshire, Warwickshire, and finally concluding at Leicestershire on June 27.

Secretary of the Dept. of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Rajesh Agrawal, said "On behalf of the DEPwD, I am thrilled to support the Indian deaf cricket team as they embark on their first-ever bilateral T20 series against England.



"The landmark event showcases not only the exceptional talent of our athletes but also highlights the importance of inclusivity in the sport."

He further added, "Under the leadership of captain Virender Singh, we are confident that Team India will excel and make the nation proud."

The All India Men's Selection Committee has finalized the 15-member squad for the tour, and a preparatory training camp was scheduled between June 7-14.

The team will leave for England on June 15 and return on June 30. The series is organized by the Disability Committee of the England and Wales Cricket Board.