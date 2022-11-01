'No wavering from plan': Rahul Dravid on India's XI vs Bangladesh

Team India have full faith in KL Rahul to dominate opposition teams in upcoming T20 World Cup matches while Dinesh Karthik is being closely monitored during Tuesday's training session, head coach Rahul Dravid said ahead of India's match against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Dravid, fielding questions a day before India's group match against Bangladesh, said the teams is looking to win their next four matches to bounce back from the South Africa defeat.

On the playing XI and whether KL Rahul (22 runs in 3 matches) will continue to open, Dravid said: "Look, KL Rahul is a fantastic player, he has a proven track record. This World Cup has not been easy for top order batsmen. But Rahul was was superb in the practice games against Australian bowling attacks which had Mitchell Start and Pat Cumins. He's actually playing well, he's also got a good back foot game which is required in these conditions."

"Through words and actions, we have communicated to him our confidence in him. We have stuck to our plan, even though Rahul was injured for a long time in the middle., We have not wavered from our plan for the World Cup. We have played the game enough to understand everyone will go up through ups and downs," Dravid said on KL Rahul.

However, the one possible change Dravid did talk about was Rishabh Pant coming into the playing XI in place of Dinesh Karthik, who suffered a back injury during the match against South Africa.

"We are still assessing Karthik. He stretched his back while collecting a bouncer. It's hard to assess his performance in the World Cup because he hasn't got much time in the middle. We'll look to give him a rigorous training session today and see how he can hold up to that," Dravid said.

India's XI vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bench: Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel