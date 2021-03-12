India vs England 1st T20I Report: The hosts got outplayed in every department

KL Rahul completely missed the line of Jofra Archer's delivery and could only get an inside edge on the ball that ended up deflecting on to his own stumps. Meanwhile, the Indian skipper got out without scoring a run yet again, registering consecutive ducks for the first time in 475 international innings. Shikhar Dhawan was also sent back to the pavilion after Mark Wood cleaned through his stumps.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has a fair bit of reputation for losing tosses. Therefore, it didn't come as a surprise then that England asked the hosts to bat first on a tricky Ahmedabad wicket after winning the toss. What did come as a surprise, however, was the manner in which the Indian batsmen threw away their wickets early on.





Rishabh Pant's pyrotechnics produced yet another gem in this match. It's not often that a batsman has the audacity to pull off a reverse scoop six on a 140kmph delivery bowled by Jofra Archer, but Rishabh Pant is no ordinary batsman, is he? Helped by Shreyas Iyer's solid timing, the two got some momentum going into the innings after a disastrous start.

Rishabh squandered his wicket by playing a shot straight to Jonny Bairstow standing at deep mid-wicket. However, with Hardik Pandya at the crease, Iyer kept going and managed to score a gritty half-century in the match. It was his innings that helped India get past the 100-run total as wickets continued to fall around him. For England, Jofra Archer was the star of the show after picking up the wickets of Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur and KL Rahul. He was also adjudged as the Man of the Match later on.

India did not have a total big enough to pose any threat to the England batsmen and as a result, the hosts had drifted away from the game. Jason Roy and Jos Buttler gave the visitors a wonderful start. While Buttler played the role of anchor, Jason Roy was the aggressor. He would denied his half-century by Washington Sundar and fell just one run short. Jos Buttler also departed on 28 following an LBW on Chahal's delivery.

Jonny Bairstow who was having a rough period in India until now, and Dawid Malan, the number one ranked T20 batsman in the world, were up to the task of seeing the chase through. England managed to get to the target in just 15.3 overs and with 8 wickets in hand, therefore, taking a precious 1-0 lead in the series.

This was the most dominant performance from the England side since the 2019 World Cup semi-final. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and co have to go back to the drawing board and figure out a way to produce a more dignified performance in the next match and get back in the series.