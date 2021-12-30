Cricket
U19 Asia Cup Live: India vs Bangladesh semifinal - Live scores, Updates, Blog
India are taking on Bangladesh in one semifinal and Pakistan are taking on Sri Lanka in the other U19 Asia Cup semifinal.
India are taking on Bangladesh in the U19 Asia Cup on Thursday. Though India beat the UAE easily by 154 runs, they lost to Pakistan and also had to fight hard to win over Afghanistan by four wickets. Bangladesh topped their group through their 222 runs win over Kuwait and 154 runs victory over Nepal.
India Playing XI: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar
Follow Live Updates:
Live Updates
- 30 Dec 2021 8:58 AM GMT
India scorecard: Bangladesh to chase 244 to win
India end with 243/8 after 50 overs. Shaik Rasheed stays unbeaten on 90. No 10 Vicky Ostwal, who has smashed a few boundaries at the death, ends up being the 2nd highest scorer of the innings. He ends with 28*. Bangladesh to chase 244 to win this semi.
Sri Lanka have been bowled out for 147 in the other semi. Pakistan will chase 148.
- 30 Dec 2021 8:48 AM GMT
Rasheed moves into 80s
Hangargekar lives and dies by the sword - falls for 16. Vicky Ostwal comes in at 10 and also attacks from ball one. Rasheed nears his 80s. Just a few more overs left.
IND 221/8 after 48
Shaik Rasheed (batting on 82*) now has the highest score by an Indian against Bangladesh in U-19 Asia Cup. Previous highest was by Dinesh Karthik (77).
- 30 Dec 2021 8:33 AM GMT
Hangargekar comes out swinging
Another wicket! Rasheed has now seen six partners come and go. India's middle and lower order batsmen not being able to get into double digits, but they are going out swinging. Rajvardhan Hangargekar enters at 9 in the 45th over and straightaway hits a six and a four! India looking to end the innings with a bang.
IND 193/7 after 45, Rasheed on 74
- 30 Dec 2021 8:19 AM GMT
Shaik Rasheed keeps losing partners
Bawa falls, another catch for Fahim. Rasheed isn't perturbed by wickets falling at the other end, he keeps smashing the Bangladesh attack. India depending heavily on him to take them to a fighting total. Kaushal Tambe comes in at 7 and departs soon. 2 quick wickets now. Aaradhya Yadav joins Rasheed at 8 with the death overs coming up.
IND 162/6 after 41, Rasheed on 65*
- 30 Dec 2021 8:13 AM GMT
Rasheed, Bawa build partnership
Bawa and Rasheed build a good partnership, with India's scoring rate improving with every over. With a little more than 10 overs left, can they take India close to 250? Rasheed on 57, Bawa on 23.
IND 149/5 after 39
- 30 Dec 2021 7:53 AM GMT
Shaik Rasheed nears 50
India's middle order is looking to get a move on, with Bawa following Dhull in entering the crease with aggressive intent. At the other end, Rasheed is closing in on his half-century.
IND 130/4 after 35
Sri Lanka, now 96/8, are looking to set at least a three-digit target for Pakistan in the other semi.
- 30 Dec 2021 7:32 AM GMT
Yash Dhull falls after brisk innings
Yash Dhull came out swinging - playing the most aggressive innings of the day so far. Two fours and a six in his innings, but his attack is stopped in its tracks, he falls for 26, even as Shaik Rasheed plods on into his 40s. Raj Bawa joins him at 6 now.
IND 106/4 after 30
Sri Lanka meanwhile are in collapse mode. Puts India's last-ball defeat to Pakistan in perspective.
- 30 Dec 2021 7:08 AM GMT
Yash Dhull joins Rasheed
Sidhu's stay turns out to be a short one. He falls for 5. That brings the captain out, Yash Dhull joins Rasheed at 5. Rasheed, moving into his 30s, the highest scorer so far.
IND 75/3 after 24
- 30 Dec 2021 6:52 AM GMT
India U19 scorecard: India reach 50 in 19th over
Another catch for Fahim and India now lose their second opener too. Angkrish Raghuvanshi falls for 16. Almost 20 overs have been bowled now, and India have scored just three boundaries in this time! Nishant Sidhu joins Rasheed at 4.
IND 57/2 after 20
Pakistan meanwhile have Sri Lanka on the mat in the other match. Sri Lanka 4 down in 16 overs with 50 runs on board.
- 30 Dec 2021 6:34 AM GMT
Rasheed, Raghuvanshi toil for India
Rasheed and Raghuvanshi continue doing the hard work for India. Important to note that all teams have gotten off to slow starts at this tournament, with the pitches being soft in the mornings, making scoring difficult. Can expect more runs as the pitch dries off through the day.
IND 43/1 after 15
Not a good start for Sri Lanka either as they have lost 3 early early wickets.
Sri Lanka U19 – 34/3 (11)