U19 Asia Cup Live: India vs Bangladesh semifinal - Live scores, Updates, Blog

India are taking on Bangladesh in the U19 Asia Cup on Thursday. Though India beat the UAE easily by 154 runs, they lost to Pakistan and also had to fight hard to win over Afghanistan by four wickets. Bangladesh topped their group through their 222 runs win over Kuwait and 154 runs victory over Nepal.

India Playing XI: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Follow Live Updates:



