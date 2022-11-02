India behind on DLS par score as rain stops match: Effects on points table

Bangladesh were 17 runs ahead of the DLS par score of 49 when rain came down to interrupt India's T20 World Cup match on Wednesday. Bangladesh were at 66/0 after 7 overs, with their opener Litton Das (59* off 26) helping them being well ahead of the DLS par score.

India had scored 184/6 in their 20 overs in the first innings.

Bangladesh's par score was so low because they had not lost a single wicket when the match was paused. If they had been one down, it would have been 53.

Revised Target: The chase was reduced to 151 in 16 overs, which means Bangladesh still need to get 85 from 54 balls.

DLS par score

- If the match is reduced to 10 overs then Bangladesh will need 23 runs off 18 balls.



- If the match is reduced to 12 overs then Bangladesh will need 46 runs off 30 balls.

- If the match is reduced to 15 overs then Bangladesh will need 76 runs off 48 balls.

Effect on Points table



If Bangladesh win this match on the basis of DLS score, they will overtake India to become 2nd in Group 2 with 6 points with one final league match to play. India drop a place to be 3rd with 4 points from 4 matches.

Bangladesh's next match is against Pakistan and India's next game is against Zimbabwe. Pakistan (2 points from 3 matches), the other team interested in this equation, have games left against South Africa and Bangladesh.

In case India end up on the losing side today, there is a chance that all three of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh end up tied on 6 points, if Pakistan manage to win their last two matches.

In this case, these three teams would fight it out for the 2nd place on the table on the basis of net run rate. India and Pakistan would be the two teams to have an advantage in this case.

According to Australia's weather department, there was a "medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely in the evening" in Adelaide on Wednesday, indicating that this match was always going to be a rain-curtailed one.