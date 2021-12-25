U19 Asia Cup: India take on arch-rivals Pakistan - Live Scores, Updates, Blog

India U19, being led by Delhi's Yash Dhull, are taking on Pakistan in their second group match of the U19 Asia Cup, being held in Dubai. Both teams are on 2 points after their first round of matches, and the winner of Saturday's match will ensure progress to the knockout stage. Afghanistan and UAE are the two other teams in the group.

India XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Pakistan XI: Abdul Wahid, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah (wk), Qasim Akram (c), Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali

