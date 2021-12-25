Cricket
U19 Asia Cup: India take on arch-rivals Pakistan - Live Scores, Updates, Blog
India and Pakistan are playing their Group A match. The winner will move to the top of the points table.
India U19, being led by Delhi's Yash Dhull, are taking on Pakistan in their second group match of the U19 Asia Cup, being held in Dubai. Both teams are on 2 points after their first round of matches, and the winner of Saturday's match will ensure progress to the knockout stage. Afghanistan and UAE are the two other teams in the group.
India XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar
Pakistan XI: Abdul Wahid, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah (wk), Qasim Akram (c), Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali
Follow Live Updates:
Live Updates
- 25 Dec 2021 10:58 AM GMT
Bawa's double strike gets India back in contest
A 3rd wicket! Raj Bawa strikes twice to put IND U19 firmly back in the contest. 2/19 for him now.
PAK 71/3 after 17
- 25 Dec 2021 10:55 AM GMT
2nd wicket falls in 15th over
A 50-partnership between Maaz and Shahzad before Bawa strikes for India and a second wicket falls in the 15th over.
PAK 69/2 after 16
- 25 Dec 2021 10:30 AM GMT
Pakistan build a steady partnership
Maaz Ahmad Sadaqat and Muhammad Shahzad are building a good 1st wicket partnership for Pakistan, as India continues to look for a breakthrough.
PAK 42/1 after 10
- 25 Dec 2021 10:00 AM GMT
PAK 20/1 after 5; TARGET - 238
Man of the moment Hangargekar follows up with a maiden in his 2nd over. The last hour of this match has belonged to him alone.
PAK 20/1 after 5
- 25 Dec 2021 9:49 AM GMT
Hangargekar strikes in 1st over of chase
Pakistan begin their chase. Rajvardhan Hangargekar with the new ball for India. And he strikes in the 1st over! Pakistan are 0/1. Ravi Kumar bowls from the other end.
PAK 11/1 after 3
- 25 Dec 2021 9:17 AM GMT
Scorecard
Pakistan will be chasing 238 to win after the innings break.
- 25 Dec 2021 9:07 AM GMT
India all out for 237
A big push by India's lower order! 26 runs scored in 47th and 48th overs. No.10 Rajvardhan Hangargekar smashes 33 off 20 balls to take India to 237 before he is castled by Zameer, who picks up a fifer, ending with figures of 5/60. India are all out for 237 in 49 overs. Pakistan will chase 238 to win.
Brief Scores: IND 237 all out in 49 overs (Aaradhya Yadav 50, Harnoor Singh 46, Rajvardhan Hangargekar 33, Zeeshan Zameer 5/60, Awais Ali 2/43)
- 25 Dec 2021 8:56 AM GMT
Aaradhya out for 50
Big blow! India's highest scorer reaches his half-century and is out. Zeeshan Zameer, who rocked the top order, claims another crucial 4th wicket.
IND 226/9 after 47
- 25 Dec 2021 8:38 AM GMT
Aaradhya Yadav highest scorer in innings
Kaushal Tambe's attacking cameo ends on 32. Aaradhya is carrying on, into his 40s now as India near 200. How close can they get to 250? A marvelous recover this has been from the middle and lower order.
IND 198/7 after 44
- 25 Dec 2021 8:26 AM GMT
Aaradhya Yadav, Kaushal Tambe attack Pakistan
Aaradhya Yadav played his part in stabilizing the innings after the poor start. Known to have the ability to hit some big shots, the Delhi-based wicketkeeper is now looking to up the tempo. Kaushal Tambe, in at 8, is also going for his shots. India are looking for a grandstand finish here!
IND 178/6 after 40