U19 Asia Cup Live: India vs Afghanistan - Live Scores, Updates, Blog

India are facing Afghanistan in their last group match in what is a virtual quarterfinal.

India won the toss and opted to bowl first (ACC)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-27T13:34:35+05:30

India are taking on Afghanistan in their last group match at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai on Monday. The winner will progress to the semifinals while the loser of today's match will be eliminated. India lost their last match off the last ball to Pakistan.

India U19 Team: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav(w), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

