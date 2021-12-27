Cricket
U19 Asia Cup Live: India vs Afghanistan - Live Scores, Updates, Blog
India are facing Afghanistan in their last group match in what is a virtual quarterfinal.
India are taking on Afghanistan in their last group match at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai on Monday. The winner will progress to the semifinals while the loser of today's match will be eliminated. India lost their last match off the last ball to Pakistan.
India U19 Team: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav(w), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 27 Dec 2021 8:04 AM GMT
Suliman Safi steps on gas
Afghanistan have accelerated their scoring rate in the middle overs, as they have wickets in hand going into the final stage.
AFG 132/3 after 38
- 27 Dec 2021 7:36 AM GMT
Third wicket for India
India persist with their seamers, but it's Kaushal Tambe who gets the third breakthrough. Afghanistan cross 100 in the 29th over but lose another wicket soon after that.
AFG 101/3 after 28.4
Pakistan, meanwhile, stuttering in their innings vs UAE.
- 27 Dec 2021 7:08 AM GMT
Afghanistan build steadily
More luck for India's spinners - Vicky Ostwal strikes, dismissing opener Mohammad Ishaq.
AFG 71/2 after 22
- 27 Dec 2021 6:48 AM GMT
Semifinal Lineup
Undefeated till now, Pakistan are taking on UAE in the other match happening at the same time. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have sealed their semis spot from the other group.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, are building their innings slowly. Raj Bawa (1/12) the only wicket taker so far. One of India and Afghanistan will be the 4th semifinalist.
AFG 53/1 after 16
- 27 Dec 2021 6:33 AM GMT
Raj Bawa provides India 1st breakthrough
India started with their trusted pace duo of Ravi Kumar and Hangargekar but it's Bawa who provides the first breakthrough in the 11th over.
AFG 39-1 after 11