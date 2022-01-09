India begin U19 World Cup campaign with warm-up matches: Squad, Fixtures, Road to final

The Yash Dhull-led Indian team will be beginning their Under-19 World Cup campaign with their warm-up match against hosts West Indies on Sunday. They will play another tough warm-up match against Australia before beginning their group matches facing South Africa, Ireland and Uganda.

All the matches will be played from 7:30 pm IST.

India U19 team

Opener Harnoor Singh was declared the Man of the Series in the recent U19 Asia Cup, while vice-captain Shaik Rasheed was also among the runs. Seamer RS Hangargekar is expected to lead the new ball attack.

Yash Dhull (C), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (VC), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan

Matches

Warm-Up: India vs West Indies - 9th January



Warm-Up: India vs Australia - 11th January

Group Matches

India v South Africa - 15th January

India v Ireland - 19th January



India v Uganda - 22nd January

Quarterfinals - 25th - 31st January

Semifinals - 1st - 3rd February

Final - 5th February

