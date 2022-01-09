Log In
Cricket

India begin U19 World Cup campaign with warm-up matches: Squad, Fixtures, Road to final

India will play two warm-up matches on Sunday and Tuesday before playing their group matches from January 15.

The India U19 team won the Asia Cup final last month (Asian Cricket Council)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-09T17:11:29+05:30

The Yash Dhull-led Indian team will be beginning their Under-19 World Cup campaign with their warm-up match against hosts West Indies on Sunday. They will play another tough warm-up match against Australia before beginning their group matches facing South Africa, Ireland and Uganda.

All the matches will be played from 7:30 pm IST.

India U19 team

Opener Harnoor Singh was declared the Man of the Series in the recent U19 Asia Cup, while vice-captain Shaik Rasheed was also among the runs. Seamer RS Hangargekar is expected to lead the new ball attack.

Yash Dhull (C), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (VC), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan

Matches

Warm-Up: India vs West Indies - 9th January

Warm-Up: India vs Australia - 11th January

Group Matches

India v South Africa - 15th January

India v Ireland - 19th January

India v Uganda - 22nd January

Quarterfinals - 25th - 31st January

Semifinals - 1st - 3rd February

Final - 5th February

Who among the current team can turn out to be future international stars like KL Rahul and Ben Stokes?

