India begin U19 World Cup campaign with warm-up matches: Squad, Fixtures, Road to final
India will play two warm-up matches on Sunday and Tuesday before playing their group matches from January 15.
The Yash Dhull-led Indian team will be beginning their Under-19 World Cup campaign with their warm-up match against hosts West Indies on Sunday. They will play another tough warm-up match against Australia before beginning their group matches facing South Africa, Ireland and Uganda.
All the matches will be played from 7:30 pm IST.
India U19 team
Opener Harnoor Singh was declared the Man of the Series in the recent U19 Asia Cup, while vice-captain Shaik Rasheed was also among the runs. Seamer RS Hangargekar is expected to lead the new ball attack.
Yash Dhull (C), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (VC), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan
Matches
Warm-Up: India vs West Indies - 9th January
Warm-Up: India vs Australia - 11th January
Group Matches
India v South Africa - 15th January
India v Ireland - 19th January
India v Uganda - 22nd January
Quarterfinals - 25th - 31st January
Semifinals - 1st - 3rd February
Final - 5th February
Who among the current team can turn out to be future international stars like KL Rahul and Ben Stokes?