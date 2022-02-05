India's U19 Cricket World Cup players who will be up for grabs at IPL 2022 auctions

The Indian colts are eyeing to seal a record fifth ICC U19 World Cup title when they face England in the final of the 2022 edition at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Saturday.



In 14 editions of the tournament so far, India have reached eight finals and won the trophy four times, which still remains unparalleled. It also proves India as the powerhouse of young cricketing talent. And with such a talented pool of players, eight members from the U19 squad have made it to the auction list of the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Along with the skipper Yash Dhull, Harnoor Singh, Aneeshwar Gautam, Raj Angad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vasu Vats and Vicky Ostwal have made the cut.

Out of the 590 players, 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for the auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Here, we look at the eight players:

Yash Dhull

Yash Dhull

Yash Dhull's name is already on the lips of every cricket fan as he is the third Indian captain to score a hundred at ICC U19 World Cup. Dhull's 110-run inning in the semifinal against Australia not only has earned the team a spot in the final but his name now features on an elite list with Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand. Besides his heroics in the World Cup, Dhull has been a top-rated player in the domestic circuit. In 2021, Dhull became the highest run-scorer in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. He scored a total of 302 runs in 5 matches for the Delhi team, with an average of 75.50. He had also led the Indian U19 team at the ACC U19 Asia Cup in 2021.



Harnoor Singh



Harnoor Singh

The 18-year-old Harnoor Singh has so far scored 120 runs in the World Cup in four games. The left-arm batsman who honed his skills in Chandigarh, had a fiery display at the U-19 Challenger Trophy where he notched up 418 runs in four innings, including three tons. He also scored another hundred in the U-19 Triangular series in December last year before being the highest run-getter in the U-19 Asia Cup in the UAE with 251 runs in five matches, including a 120 against the host. Harnoor came to the limelight with a stunning campaign in the Challengers Trophy, where he finished as the highest run-scorer. He scored 412 runs and scored three consecutive centuries. In the opening match of ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021, he raked up 120 runs off 130 balls and which helped India to score 282 runs.



Raj Angad Bawa

Raj Angad Bawa looks solid in the nets😎 Will we get to see another special knock from the dynamic southpaw? What do you reckon? #U19CWC | #U19CWC2022 | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/med3YGjnaZ — Cricket.com (@weRcricket) January 29, 2022



India's faith in the middle order has been rested on Raj Bawa with his strong hitting prowess. Already scoring 217 runs in the tournament so far, Bawa's innings are delightful to watch because of his natural striking abilities. Besides, he also broke the record of Shikhar Dhawan notching

the highest individual score by an Indian at the Under-19 World Cup when he picked up 162 against Uganda. The left-arm batter's aggressive style of play perfectly suits the T20 format of the game. Besides his batting abilities, Bawa is a left-arm medium-pacer whom the team can rely upon with the ball. Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

India's all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar is known for his big-hitting abilities. Though he got to bat on three occasions in the world cup scoring a 0, 39* and 13, he has showcased his muscle strengths as he has tonked the ball big in the nets. Among the many strokes, he dazzled with, was Dhoni's trademark 'helicopter shot' which the former India captain made famous. With the ball, it is been seen he can deliver at 140+ kmph. He has picked up five wickets in five matches at an average of 16.40 and strike rate of 78.0. The 19-year-old has received the backing of none other than India spinner R Ashwin, who has predicted that Hangargekar will be a sought-after player in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Ashwin reckons the Under-19 star would fetch at least fetch between 5 and 10 bids. The Maharashtra bowler picked up 4/42 on his List A debut in 2021 against



Kaushal Tambe

Kaushal Tambe

The Maharashtra-born all-rounder Kaushal Tambe came under the spotlight when he scored 328 runs in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy which includes two centuries, at an average of 54.67. Tambe has been playing for the West Division of the Maharashtra State Union for several years. In 2016, he was named the Most Promising Player of the Year by the Maharashtra Cricket Association. In the U19 Asia Cup, he had an ordinary outing with the bat but picked up six wickets at an average of 15.16. At the World Cup so far, Tambe has scored 66 runs in four outings and has taken three wickets. In the Challenger Trophy, he scored 134 runs at an average of 67 for India D.



Aneeshwar Gautam

Aneeshwar Gautam

The Bengaluru boy is known for his all-round capabilities. He has only played two matches in the World Cup, scoring 12 runs, and have taken two wickets. In the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, he picked up 239 runs. In the Challenger Trophy, he scored 209 runs and raked three wickets.



Vicky Ostwal

𝗔 📷 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝘂𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 ICC #U19CWC!



How many wickets will Vicky Ostwal pick in #INDvAUS? Predict 👇.#BelieveInBlue | Today, 6:30 PM | Star Sports 1/1HD/Select 2/Select 2HD & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/aQKoYF4m4s — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 2, 2022

The left-arm spinner has shone with his terrific bowling in the World Cup, particularly in the first game against South Africa. He picked up five of the South African batters and ended up with a figure of 5/28. Ostwal is third on the wicket-takers' list with 12 dismissals in five games. He has been a trump card for the Indian side in the tournament. He can be used as a mystery spinner in T20 format because he is pretty deceptive while bowling. Besides, Ostwal is preceded by his brilliant track record in the U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, Vinoo Mankad Trophy, and the U19 Challengers Cup. The eyes will be on him in the final of the 2022 U19 World Cup on Saturday.

Vasu Vats

Vasu Vats

Despite being ruled out of the World Cup, Vasu Vats has been a star performer with his ball in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where the Uttar Pradesh lad had taken 16 wickets. Being prone to injury he had to miss out on several tournaments. But his profile makes for a good cause at the IPL 2022 auctions.















