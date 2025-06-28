India tour of England: Smriti, Charani lead visitors to 97-run win in first T20I

Opener Smriti Mandhana and debutant Sree Charani starred as India registered a comprehensive 97-run victory over England in the first T20I at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday.

Having been asked to bat first, stand in skipper Smriti Mandhana led the Indian charge as they posted a mammoth 210/5 in their 20 overs.

Mandhana powered her way to a maiden T20I century off just 51 deliveries, becoming only the second Indian woman to score a century in the shortest format of the game after Harmanpreet Kaur.

The left-handed batter struck 15 boundaries an three sixes in her 62-ball 112 as India posted their second highest T20I total in history.





Mandhana found an able ally in Harleen Deol, who carried forward her form from the warmup matches into the series by scoring 43 off 23 deliveries with seven boundaries.

Mandhana and Deol added 94 runs for the second wicket in just 45 deliveries. It changed the momentum of the match as England completely lost the plot.

Later, chasing a massive total, the England innings never quite got going. Amanjot Kaur struck in the very first over, sending back the dangerous Sophia Dunkley for just seven.

🚨#News l 🇮🇳 India beat England🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿by 97 runs 🔥



Smriti Mandhana's maiden century powered India to 210 after being asked to bat first.🏏



Later, four wickets for debutant Sree Charani and two each from Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav helped the visitors bowl out England for just 113.… pic.twitter.com/H92o4alR1J — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 28, 2025





Deepti Sharma prized out the experienced Dannielle Wyatt-Hodge for a duck in the very next over and England never recovered.

Though skipper Natalie Sciver-Brunt notched up a fighting 42-ball 66, she found little support from the other end. Tammy Beaumont (10) and Em Arlott (12) were the only other England batters to hit the double figures in the innings.

Left-arm spinner Charani shone with the ball for India, scalping four wickets including that of Sciver-Brunt. She finished with figures of 4-12 on debut as England were bowled out for 113 with more than five overs to spare.







