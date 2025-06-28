WATCH: Smriti Mandhana hits maiden T20I century against England

Smriti Mandhana stormed her way to a maiden T20I century on Saturday, scoring 112 off 62 deliveries against England at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Standing in as captain in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, Mandhana went all guns blazing after being asked to bat first in what was the first match of the five-match T20I series.

She reached the triple figure mark with a boundary over cover off pacer Lauren Bell off just 51 deliveries.

Mandhana hit 15 boundaries and three sixes as she recorded the highest ever T20I score by an Indian woman. She also became only the second Indian woman to hit a T20I century after Harmanpreet Kaur.

Mandhana's efforts also made her the first Indian woman to hit centuries in all three formats of the sport at the international level. Only a handful of Indians – Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Shubman Gill – have achieved the feat.

She also became only the fifth woman after Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt, Heather Knight, and Tammy Beaumont to hit centuries in all three formats.

Riding on the back of Mandhana's scintillating century, India posted a mammoth 210/5 in their allotted quota of 20 overs, their second highest total in T20Is.