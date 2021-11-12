India announces squad for Test series against New Zealand

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.

India's Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna



Virat Kohli will join the squad for the second Test and will lead the team.

NEW ZEALAND's TEST TOUR OF INDIA - 2021-22

Day Date Match Venue Thursday 25th Nov 2021 1st Test Kanpur Friday 3rd Dec 2021 2nd Test Mumbai







