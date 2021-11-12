Log In
India announces squad for Test series against New Zealand

Virat Kohli will join the squad for the second Test and will lead the team

By

Press Release

Updated: 2021-11-12T13:05:51+05:30

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.

India's Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Virat Kohli will join the squad for the second Test and will lead the team.

NEW ZEALAND's TEST TOUR OF INDIA - 2021-22

DayDateMatchVenue
Thursday25th Nov 20211st TestKanpur
Friday3rd Dec 20212nd TestMumbai



