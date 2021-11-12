Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Cricket
India announces squad for Test series against New Zealand
Virat Kohli will join the squad for the second Test and will lead the team
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.
India's Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
NEW ZEALAND's TEST TOUR OF INDIA - 2021-22
|Day
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Thursday
|25th Nov 2021
|1st Test
|Kanpur
|Friday
|3rd Dec 2021
|2nd Test
|Mumbai
