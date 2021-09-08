Indian squad for Men's T20 World Cup announced; MS Dhoni to be the mentor

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian cricket squad for the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup. The Indian contingent will consist of a total of 15 players along with three players on standby.

Virat Kohli will be seen leading the side for the first time in an ICC T20I event, while Rohit Sharma will assist him. In a surprising move, Shikhar Dhawan, who lead the Indian team in the recently concluded T20 series in Sri Lanka finds no place in the squad, with the young Ishan Kishan preferred over the veteran.

In yet another surprise element from the BCCI, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returns to the limited-overs fold for India after four long years. The other spinners in the squad include Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy and the experienced left-arm duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. An extended lean match means that the fan-favourite duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal find themselves out of the squad.

The pace department will be led by Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya assisting them. Two other pacers - Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar have been named as standby.

MS Dhoni to be the mentor

The former Indian skipper and the winner of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be the mentor of the Indian team for the World Cup, the BCCI announced.

"Former India captain MS Dhoni will mentor the team for the T20 World Cup," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

India will begin their campaign the T20 World Cup with against Pakistan on October 24th. They will later take on New Zealand and Afghanistan during the group stage matches.

