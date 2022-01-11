Pakistan set to propose annual T20 series involving India, England, Australia

India and Pakistan could be involved in an annual quadrilateral T20 series also involving England and Australia in coming days. Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja is set to propose this series at the next ICC meeting, according to media reports in Pakistan and Australia.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja is set to propose an annual quadrangular T20I series involving India, Pakistan, England and Australia in the next ICC meeting in a bid to play regular international cricket against India.



Australia are due to visit Pakistan for three Tests, three one day internationals and one T20 international starting in early March. This is the first visit of the Aussie side to the country since 1998.

Pakistan, Australia, England and India played together for the first time in Rothmans Four-Nations Cup in 1985 at Sharjah. Ramiz Raja was part of Pakistan's team then. They played again in the Sharjah Cup in 1987 - Pakistan beat India in the final.

Three teams out of Pakistan, Australia, England and India regularly featured in the 90s in Singer World Series, Akai-Singer Champions Trophy, Coca-Cola Cup, Carlton & United Series. Pakistan and India always used to be part of these events.

In October 2021, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, India and Pakistan played their 200th international match against each other. Pakistan won the fixture by ten wickets, the first time in 13 attempts that Pakistan had beaten India in either a Cricket World Cup or T20 World Cup match.