Naseem Shah's sixes, Asif Ali's clash with bowler: India's Asia Cup hopes go up in smoke

Right-arm pacer Naseem Shah struck two telling sixes in the final over as Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in a tense Asia Cup Super 4 match to throw India out of the tournament on Wednesday.

Afghanistan were firmly in control of the match till the last over, reducing Pakistan to 118 for nine. But, Naseem had other plans as he hit Fazalhaq Farooqi for two consecutive sixes to send both Afghanistan and India out of reckoning for a final berth.

With two wins from as many games, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have sealed their places in the final of the tournament to be held on Sunday. India and Afghanistan will lock horns in their final Super 4 match on Thursday, which has been rendered inconsequential.

A flashpoint in the match came during the second innings as Pakistan floundered in their chase.

Fareed Ahmed delivered another telling blow to Pakistan in the penultimate ball of the 19th over, scalping the vital wicket of Asif Ali. The bowler then seemed to celebrate in front of Asif Ali's face, thus angering him. The Pakistani batter raised his bat in anger at the bowler before walking off.

With 11 needed from the final over, Naseem Shah showed his batting skills, smashing Fazalhaq Farooqi for back-to-back sixes to seal the match in Pakistan's favour.

Earlier, Pakistan dished out a fine bowling display to restrict Afghanistan to a below-par 129 for six.