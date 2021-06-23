What happens if India vs New Zealand WTC final ends in a draw?

The India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final which was highly anticipated by fans, got badly affected by incessant rains on the opening day without a ball being bowled. Then, on the second day the evening session was stopped due to bad light.

On the third day, after a delayed start players received some good news when they spent most of the time on the field, with only some overs being curtailed in the last session because of bad light. However, on Monday it was pouring heavily at the Ageas Bowl stadium and umpires decided to abandon play after 5 hours into the day. On fifth day, there was again a delayed start but, we almost had around 80 overs bowled in the day. In 2018, ICC announced this special test will have a reserve day which will be used for any lost time during the match and this final match has certainly moved to the reserve day .

What happens if it's a draw?﻿

Going into the reserve day, India leads New Zealand just by 32 runs and New Zealand have to chase whatever target India gives them in the 4th innings. Looking at the scenario and unpredictable rains in England, match is likely heading for a draw. Draw is a common thing in test but this is World Test Championship Final, so ICC had made a decision in 2018 stating- if the final ends in draw, the two finalists will be crowned as the joint champions of the World Test Championship. In that case, if the final in Southampton ends in a draw, India and New Zealand will be crowned as the joint champions of the World Test Championship.







