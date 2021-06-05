India vs New Zealand: ICC World Test Championships Final — All you need to know

An exciting encounter awaits for cricket fans as the Indian cricket team lead by Virat Kohli is all set to lock horns with New Zealand when they square off in the first-ever ICC World Test Championships (WTC) Final, which is set to be played at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton in England from June 18.

What is ICC World Test Championships?



The 2019–2021 ICC World Test Championship is the first-ever edition of the ICC World Test Championship of Test cricket. It started on 1 August 2019 with the first Test of the 2019 Ashes series, and will finish with the Final at the Rose Bowl, Southampton in June 2021. It featured nine of the twelve Test-playing nations, each of whom was scheduled to play a Test series against six of the other eight teams. Each series consisted of between two and five matches, so although all teams were to play six series (three at home and three away), they were not scheduled to play the same number of Tests.

What time will the IND vs NZ WTC Final will be played?

The India vs New Zealand final will begin at 3:30 pm IST on June 18 while the toss will take place at 3 pm IST.



What if final ends in a draw?

There has been talking on who will be declared the winner if the match ends in a draw after five days? ICC has said that if final end a draw or tie, the the trophy will be shared and in its latest media statement, it maintained the same stance. So, India and New Zealand will be adjudged joint winners if their final clash in Southampton ends in a draw or tie.



When to watch the ICC WTC Final?

The ICC WTC Final between India and New Zealand will be played out between June 18 and June 22.



LIVE Streaming, Where to watch ICC WTC Final?

The India vs New Zealand final will be telecast by Star Sports Network in six languages. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast WTC final with English commentary. The live streaming of IND vs NZ final will take place on Disney+Hotstar.



Squads of both the teams for ICC WTC Final

India squad for WTC Final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).



New Zealand squad for WTC final: Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.

