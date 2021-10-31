Cricketers of Indian origin who have played for New Zealand

Cricket follows Indians wherever they go in the world. Almost every cricket playing nation in the world has had players of Indian origin lining up for the national team. Whether it be Monty Panesar, Ravi Bopara, Gurinder Sandhu and several more, they have all played at the highest level for countries such as England,, Australia and New Zealand. Ahead of the India- New Zealand clash, we take a look at a few Indian origin players who have represented New Zealand's national cricket team over the years.

Dipak Patel The most decorated Indian origin New Zealand cricketer made his deubut back in 1987. Prior to playing for New Zealand, Dipak had lived in Kenya and had a stint with country cricket teams in England. He was part of three World Cup squads in 1987, 1992 and 1996. He also played 37 test matches in which he picked up 75 wickets and scored over 1200 runs.

Dipak Patel(source-T20 World Cup)

Ish Sodhi

A current star who also plays for Rajasthan Royals, Ish Sodhi has been a revelation for New Zealand in T20 matches. He has taken 16 wickets in just 10 matches and is only 23 years of age. Unlike others, he was born in India (Ludhiana) before his parents left for New Zealand. He previously played in the 2016 T20 World Cup where he got 10 wickets.





Jeetan Patel He made his debut back in 2005 for New Zealand and retired in 2013. In his 8-year long career, he played 39 ODIs, 19 test matches and 11 T20 matches. Despite having had a promising international career, Jeetan left his role and focused on country cricket in the years after 2013.



Tarun Nethula Andhra born Tarun is another spinner who performed well for New Zealand. He played 5 ODIs for New Zealand in 2012 and took 5 wickets in that period. His international debut came in 2012 against Zimbabwe. However, his main performances have come in domestic cricket tournaments with Auckland Aces where he has seen considerable success.

Tarun Nethula (espn cricinfo)

Ronnie Hira

Ronnie Hira was utilized more in T20 matches than any other format. He was born an brought up in New Zealand and made his T20 debut against Zimbabwe in 2012. Ronnie has played a total of 15 matches and picked up 10 wickets for the National team. While he has not nailed a place in the starting 11, he has been exceptional in the domestic cricket leagues especially in the HRC Twenty20 Cup. Jeet Raval The 'Rahul Dravid of New Zealand' has been exceptional for first class cricket teams in the country. He was born in Gujarat and earned his first call up to the team this year against South Africa and New Zealand. He his still young and will be looking to utilize his talent on bigger platforms in the years to come.





