India Legends vs Bollywood Kings: Azhar's army wins last-ball thriller by 2 runs — Highlights

Friendship Cup T10: India Legends, batting first, scored 83/2 in 10 overs. They were driven by a slow partnership between Mohammad Azharuddin (31*) and his son Mohammad Asaduddin (22) before Ajay Sharma (19) gave some impetus at the end. Bollywood Kings took it to the last ball but were 81/6 in their 10 overs, losing by 2 runs.

India Legends XI - Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammed Asaduddin, Ajay Sharma, Nayan Mongia, Saba Karim, Sanjeev Sharma, JP Yadav, Rajesh Chauhan, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Amit Bhandari, Narendra Hirwani, Dhanraj Singh

Bollywood Kings Squad - Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan, Aftab Shivdasani, Ritesh Deshmukh, Boby Deol, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Saqib Saleem, Kunal Khemu, Sharad Kelkar, Vatsal Seth, Apoorva Lakhia, Varun Badola, Sameer Kochhar, Indraneil Sengupta, Kabir Sadanand, Raja Bherwani, Tushar Jalota, Sahil Chaudhary, Sreesanth, Salil Ankola

As it happened: