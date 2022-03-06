Cricket
India Legends vs Bollywood Kings: Azhar's army wins last-ball thriller by 2 runs — Highlights
Friendship Cup T10: India Legends (2 points from 2 matches) will play their final league match against Pakistan Legends on Monday.
Friendship Cup T10: India Legends, batting first, scored 83/2 in 10 overs. They were driven by a slow partnership between Mohammad Azharuddin (31*) and his son Mohammad Asaduddin (22) before Ajay Sharma (19) gave some impetus at the end. Bollywood Kings took it to the last ball but were 81/6 in their 10 overs, losing by 2 runs.
India Legends XI - Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammed Asaduddin, Ajay Sharma, Nayan Mongia, Saba Karim, Sanjeev Sharma, JP Yadav, Rajesh Chauhan, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Amit Bhandari, Narendra Hirwani, Dhanraj Singh
Bollywood Kings Squad - Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan, Aftab Shivdasani, Ritesh Deshmukh, Boby Deol, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Saqib Saleem, Kunal Khemu, Sharad Kelkar, Vatsal Seth, Apoorva Lakhia, Varun Badola, Sameer Kochhar, Indraneil Sengupta, Kabir Sadanand, Raja Bherwani, Tushar Jalota, Sahil Chaudhary, Sreesanth, Salil Ankola
As it happened:
- 6 March 2022 3:15 PM GMT
India Legends win by 2 runs
Ajay Sharma to Abhishek Kapur. 10 needed off 2 balls. Six smashed high over long on. The Bollywood bench is on its feet! 4 needed to win off the final ball. The two teams have somehow managed to make this a thriller.
Last ball. Single. Straight to Azhar. India Legends win by 2 runs! Bollywood Kings score 81/6, Abhishek Kapur remains not out on 33. A valiant effort by him, falling just short.
- 6 March 2022 3:08 PM GMT
Bollywood Kings need 13 off 5 balls
Amit Bhandari bowls the 9th over. India would have been looking to finish the contest off here, but Abhishek Kapur blasts two sixes off him.
With 13 needed in the last over, Ajay Sharma bowls. And he strikes with his first ball. 13 needed off 5 balls, with Abhishek Kapur the danger man on the non-striker's end.
Bollywood 71/6 after 9.1, need 13 off 5 balls
- 6 March 2022 2:58 PM GMT
VRV Singh finishes with 1/8, Bollywood Kings need 31 in 2 overs
The Indian bowlers have managed to make this a thriller. VRV Singh finishes with 1/8. Bollywood need 34 runs in 3 overs.
Imtiyaz Ahmed clatters a ball into the stumps in the 8th over. Which brings out someone who looks suspiciously like Vijay Mallya out for the Bollies at 4 down - the scoreboard has him down as Apoorva Lakhia. Will he play a-poor-va shot to lose his wicket? (apologies) He does! Played on to his stumps.
Bollywood Kings 53/5 after 8, need 31 in 2 overs
- 6 March 2022 2:44 PM GMT
Indian bowlers bring match back within grasp
Ajay Sharma also takes a wicket with his left arm spin. Could the Indian team pull this match off after all? Did Azhar have all this planned like a mastermind? JP Yadav bowls out for 1/10.
Bollywood Kings 44/3 after 6, need 40 off 24 balls
- 6 March 2022 2:33 PM GMT
JP Yadav takes 2nd wicket
Imtiyaz Ahmed, who briefly enjoyed recognition when being picked by CSK then last year when he bowled Chris Gayle, the third bowler. Goes for 13.
JP Yadav, who had a less brief period of recognition as a handy all-rounder for India, bowls the 4th over. Takes a wicket.
Bollywood Kings 32/2 after 4
- 6 March 2022 2:21 PM GMT
VRV Singh strikes
VRV Singh, who now looks like two VRV Singhs, bowls the second over and gets a wicket off the first ball.
Bollywood 15/1 after 2
- 6 March 2022 2:15 PM GMT
Chase begins: Nayan Mongia the 'star' of the first over
Back for the chase. Amit Bhandari bowls the first over, and he allows Nayan Mongia a chance to hop and appeal with an lbw shout, bringing back a flash of the past - of Kumble and Srinath slogging for hours on dead pitches, their despair being momentarily lit up by Mongia's belief that they had broken through.
Bhandari then swings one out to deceive the batsman but the ball goes through between Mongia's legs for four byes. That takes us back to the days of wondering if Saba Karim was fit enough to take over.
Bollywood 11/0 after 1
- 6 March 2022 2:01 PM GMT
Azhar stays not out, Ajay Sharma blasts India Legends to 83/2
Ajay Sharma brings to the table what the Mohammads were failing to, flicks his second ball for a six.
The last over is an Ajay Sharma show! The domestic giant slams a four and six. Azhar stays not out on 31. India Legends score 83/2. Bollywood Kings need 84 to win.
- 6 March 2022 1:51 PM GMT
Asaduddin out for 22 off 24 balls
Azhar decides enough is enough - he steps out to every ball, with varying success. And Asaduddin finally departs in trying to emulate his father. Bowled. Out for 22 off 24 balls. Ajay Sharma joins Azhar for the last 9 balls.
IND 62/2 after 8.3
- 6 March 2022 1:43 PM GMT
Azhar and Asad struggle to find boundaries
Just four runs in the 6th over as boundaries elude the Mohammads. Six runs, all through singles in the 7th.
IND 52/1 after 7