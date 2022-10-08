India to begin Indoor Cricket World Cup campaign vs Australia U-22

The Indian indoor cricket team are raring to make a mark at the 11th edition of the Indoor Cricket World Cup, which will kick off on Saturday in Melbourne with defending champions Australia taking on New Zealand in a triple-header.

India, the current Asian champions, will be looking to dislodge hosts Australia from their position of supremacy in the Indoor Cricket World Cup. Of the ten World Cups which have taken place so far, Australia have won all ten.

India will play 10 teams - Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Singapore, UAE, Australia Under-22, New Zealand Under-22, and South Africa Under-22 - in a round-robin format. Following this stage, the top four teams will move into the semifinals.

A total of 8 players have been retained from the squad which represented India in the last edition of the World Cup in Dubai. They include captain Girish KG, Dhanush Bhaskar, Yathish Channappa, Vijay Hanumantharayappa, Daivik Rai, Md Khizer Ahmed, Aries Aziz and Suraj Reddy.

"We have been practising well, we reached five days before the tournament. Right now, it's all about acclimatisation and we are shaping up well. Our team has a nice mix of experience and youth and we have multiple players with more than one skill, so that gives us great balance. Our chances are good to make it through to the last leg of the tournament this time," said captain Girish KG.

"We did well in the last World Cup and we are the current Asian champions. That sets the standards very high and we want to finish at the top this time," said vice-captain Dhanush Bhaskar.

"We are just a sleep away from the start of our World Cup campaign. There is a lot of excitement within the team. We are raring to go and cannot wait to get stuck in. The players would like to thank all the sponsors that made this World Cup possible for us and are looking forward to representing India on the biggest stage of Indoor Cricket," said senior player Daivik Rai.

India Squad

Girish KG (captain), Afroz Pasha, Md Ruman Choudhury, Dhanush Bhaskar, Yathish Channappa, Vijay Hanumantharayappa, Daivik Rai, Md Khizer Ahmed, Aries Aziz, Suraj Reddy, Md Nadammal, Namsheed Vayyaprath

List of India's Fixtures

India vs Australia U-22 - October 9

India vs England - October 9

India vs Singapore - October 10

India vs Australia - October 10

India vs UAE - October 11

India vs Sri Lanka - October 11

India vs South Africa U-22 - October 12

India vs New Zealand - October 12

India vs New Zealand U-22 - October 13

India vs South Africa - October 13

Knockouts, Finals - October 14, 15

IISF would like to thank Mental Health Foundation Australia, Indian Oil, Fast&Up, iFocus Systec Pvt Ltd, SBS Australia, DTDC, Round Table India, Sai Shree Foods, Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Olympic Toys and Sports Wear and Dynavida.