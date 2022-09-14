India Legends vs West Indies Legends - Predicted XI, When and where to watch

Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends team will be looking to overtake Sri Lanka Legends into top spot by winning their second match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 against Brian Lara's West Indies Legends on Wednesday.

India, with 2 points from 1 match, have games remaining against New Zealand, Bangladesh and England after this. Australia Legends and Sri Lanka Legends are the two other teams who are part of the competition. Four out of the eight best teams at the end of the league stage will go through to the semis.

Predicted XIs

India: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Naman Ojha (WK), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha

West Indies: Dwayne Smith, Dave Mohammed, Brian Lara (C), Kirk Edwards, William Perkins(WK), Narsingh Deonarine, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell, Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Jerome Taylor

The friendly rivalry is back tonight as two of the greatest of all time take the field again! 😍WATCH live action today, 7:30 PM onwards only on @Colors_Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, @justvoot, Jio, and Sports18 Khel. 📺💙#RSWS #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #ro #Cricket pic.twitter.com/Lo0d9WkHpg — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 14, 2022

When will the India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be played?

The India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played from 7:30 pm on Wednesday, September 14.

Where will the India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be played?

The India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played in Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. The matches can be seen on the Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits and Sports18 Khel TV channels on television.

Where can the India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be streamed live?

Live Streaming of the India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be available on the Jio and Voot apps.

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha (WK), Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma

South Africa Legends Squad: Brian Lara, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Dwayne Smith (c), Krishmar Santokie, Dave Mohammed, Daren Powell