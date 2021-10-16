ICC Men's T20 World Cup – Preview, Schedule, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming

Though the curtains fell on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 yesterday, the T20 cricket action is set to continue with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup kick-starting tomorrow in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



Originally supposed to be held in 2020 in India, the Men's T20 World Cup was postponed to 2021 in UAE due to the covid-19 pandemic. Though the event was held biannually till 2016, it was then decided to make it a quadrennial event.

The T20 World Cup will be held in two sections – the Group Stage and the Super 12. The Group Stage will see eight teams in two different groups battle it out to finish in the top two of their respective groups and advance to the Super 12, where eight teams are already waiting for them.

Teams in Group Stage

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman

Teams in Super 12

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Teams finishing first in Group A (A1) and second in Group B (B2)

Group B: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Teams finishing first in Group B (B1) and second in Group A (A2)

Schedule

Date Matches Time Group Stage 17 Oct 2021 Oman vs Papua New Guinea 3:30 PM 17 Oct 2021 Bangladesh vs Scotland 7:30 PM 18 Oct 2021 Ireland vs the Netherlands 3:30 PM 18 Oct 2021 Sri Lanka vs Namibia 7:30 PM 19 Oct 2021 Scotland vs Papua New Guinea 3:30 PM 19 Oct 2021 Oman vs Bangladesh 7:30 PM 20 Oct 2021 Namibia vs the Netherlands 3:30 PM 20 Oct 2021 Sri Lanka vs Ireland 7:30 PM 21 Oct 2021 Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea 3:30 PM 21 Oct 2021 Oman vs Scotland 7:30 PM 22 Oct 2021 Namibia vs Ireland 3:30 PM 22 Oct 2021 Sri Lanka vs the Netherlands 7:30 PM SUPER 12 23 Oct 2021 Australia vs South Africa 3:30 PM 23 Oct 2021 England vs West Indies 7:30 PM 24 Oct 2021 A1 vs B2 3:30 PM 24 Oct 2021 India vs Pakistan 7:30 PM 25 Oct 2021 Afghanistan vs B1 7:30 PM 26 Oct 2021 South Africa vs West Indies 3:30 PM 26 Oct 2021 Pakistan vs New Zealand 7:30 PM 27 Oct 2021 England vs B2 3:30 PM 27 Oct 2021 B1 vs A2 7:30 PM 28 Oct 2021 Australia vs A1 7:30 PM 29 Oct 2021 West Indies vs B2 3:30 PM 29 Oct 2021 Afghanistan vs Pakistan 7:30 PM 30 Oct 2021 South Africa vs A1 3:30 PM 30 Oct 2021 England vs Australia 7:30 PM 31 Oct 2021 Afghanistan vs A2 3:30 PM 31 Oct 2021 India vs New Zealand 7:30 PM 1 Nov 2021 England vs A1 7:30 PM 2 Nov 2021 South Africa vs B2 3:30 PM 3 Nov 2021 New Zealand vs B1 3:30 PM 3 Nov 2021 India vs Afghanistan 7:30 PM 4 Nov 2021 Australia vs B2 3:30 PM 4 Nov 2021 West Indies vs A1 7:30 PM 5 Nov 2021 New Zealand vs A2 3:30 PM 5 Nov 2021 India vs B1 7:30 PM 6 Nov 2021 Australia vs West Indies 3:30 PM 6 Nov 2021 England vs South Africa 7:30 PM 7 Nov 2021 New Zealand vs Afghanistan 3:30 PM 7 Nov 2021 Pakistan vs B1 7:30 PM 8 Nov 2021 India vs A2 7:30 PM Semi-Finals 10 Nov 2021 TBC vs TBC 7:30 PM 11 Nov 2021 TBC vs TBC 7:30 PM Final 14 Nov 2021 TBC vs TBC 7:30 PM

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the live action from the UAE on the Star Sports Network if you are in India.

Live Streaming

Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster in India, all the matches are expected to be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.