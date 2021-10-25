Hatred 0-10 Sports: Virat Kohli hugs Mohammad Rizwan — What India vs Pakistan is all about

The much anticipated India vs Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2021 ended on a disappointing note for Indian fans as the Men in Blue, for the first time in the history of ICC Cricket World Cups lost to Pakistan.

Before this match, India had won all 12 World Cup matches between the two teams. Winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bowl first.



Chasing 151, Pakistan had an impressive start with 43 runs for no loss in power-play. Earlier, Virat Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39) helped India post 151/7 in 20 overs. The pair led the recovery for the team after Pakistan reduced them to 36/3 in the powerplay.

Rizwan (79*) and Azam (68*) together chased down India's 151/7 as they recorded a 10 wicket victory in both teams' first match of the 2021 T20 World Cup.





Though it was a painful loss for the Indian side, Indian skipper Virat Kohli displayed a true example of the gentleman's game when he rose to the occasion and hugged Rizwan while congratulating him for this significant win. Kohli's reaction drew the attention of the cricket lovers who hailed him for his sporting spirit, that straight goes on to make a statement that sports is beyond politics and hatred. During the build-up to the match, politicians in India had been demanding that the contest be cancelled, or at least reconsidered, due to the recent killings of civilians and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.



Union minister Giriraj Singh had said, "I think if the relations between India and Pakistan are not good, then the match should be reconsidered."



If only both the countries could have these pics more often #SportsWins pic.twitter.com/0jqq1uiJ75 — Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) October 24, 2021

Union minister and Republic Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale said, "India should not play Pakistan. The neighbouring country has not learnt its lesson. So, there should be an 'aar paar ki ladaai' (all-out war). It is Pakistan's ploy not to allow development in the Valley."



AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader said, "PM Modi never speaks on two things: rise in petrol and diesel prices and China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. He is afraid of speaking on China. Our nine soldiers died in J&K, and on October 24 India-Pakistan T20 match will happen."

Sports can unite people from different walks of life and nation. People from different countries love and admire their sports idols across the world. At times, however, sports carries the feeling of nationalism, and an India vs Pakistan cricket match is no exception. On the one side, we hope for good cricket and courteous friendship between the fans; on the other side, there are highly exaggerated emotions of a jingoist crowd who don't see cricket beyond nationalism and don't appreciate sport spirit at all. But at the end of the day, it was the gesture that would go miles to bring down this hostility between India and Pakistan and people would remember it as an exemplary display of brotherhood in sports.











