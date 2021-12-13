Delhi-born UAE bowler takes 6 wickets in an over

Harshit Seth, an U-19 UAE left arm spinner born in Delhi, achieved a rare feat by taking six wickets in an over in a club match in the Karwan Global Twenty20 League, conducted by Ajman Cricket Council at the Eden Gardens ground in Dubai.

Playing for Dubai Cricket Council Starlets, Seth reeled off six wickets from six deliveries in an over against visiting Pakistan team Hyderabad Hawks Academy RCG on November 28. He took 8 wickets in the match to help bundle the visitors out for 44.

"This is something no one has done here and I am happy to have done it in an official match and that too against a visiting Pakistan team," the 16-year-old told Krbuzz.

"A Perfect Over".



Harshit created a history in the U19 Cricket yesterday when he took 6 wickets in 6 balls in a U19 league match against U19 team from Pakistan. The match held in Ajman Oval approved by Ajman Cricket Council organized by Karwan called Karwan Global League!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dGoQuynDIc — Harshit Seth (@Harshit_seth04) December 5, 2021

Harshit, a Grade 11 student at the The Dubai Gems Modern Academy, has represented the UAE in the Under-16 category. A left-arm orthodox spinner, he is currently at the UAE Under-19 camp hoping to play in the Under-19 World Cup. Born in Delhi, he has lived all of his life in UAE.

No bowler has ever taken 6 wickets in an over. Lasith Malinga's double hat-trick - four wickets in four balls - remains the closest to this feat. In local club matches, there have been a few mentions of this feat. Australian Aled Carey took 6 wickets in an over playing for Golden Point Cricket Club against East Ballarat in 2017.



G Sirett had taken a double hat-trick in an over for Rowland United against Royal Warwickshire Regimental Association in 1951. YS Ramaswami had also achieved a similar feat in school cricket in 1930 in Madras, according to statistician Mohandas Menon.