Harsha Bhogle stands up for doctors and scientists even as Ramdev attempts to 'belittle' them

One must be frustrated seeing the number of COVID cases gripping India every day. The second-most glaring element in the country right now is the amount of misinformation we are battling in the form of Whatsapp forwards, unverified news, and of course ill-informed personalities. A plethora of "cures" for COVID abound, compounded by confusion that surrounds "immunity" and what it means to boost immunity. This has been perhaps the biggest threat during the pandemic. One, because it exposes people to additional health risks that could otherwise have saved them trip to the hospital during the pandemic.



Yoga guru Ramdev, the face of one of India's biggest consumer goods and alternative medicine empires was at it again when a video that was widely shared on social media surfaced where Ramdev is heard saying at a recent event, "Lakhs of people have died because of allopathic medicines, far more than those who died because they did not get treatment or oxygen." He also purportedly called allopathy a "stupid and bankrupt" science.



India's doctors on Saturday asked the Centre to prosecute yoga televangelist Ramdev, expressing anger at what they view as the Indian government's "silence" after his derogatory and vitriolic claim that modern medicine is killing patients.The doctors have decried Ramdev's allegation and asked Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, himself a modern surgeon, whether he would remain a "mute spectator" to the claims made by the yoga evangelist and promoter of Patanjali products.

While Ramdev's message misleads many who has been following him, arguably India's most-loved and revered sports commentator Harsha Bhogle rises to occasion and shares a heartfelt message for the doctors and scientists who have been working tirelessly to bring innovative methods on the table to fight the disease. He terms them as patriots and says "f we belittle science, technology and medicine, we deal a blow to India itself."



On his Facebook page, Bhogle writes:



"Mine is not as influential a voice as that of some others who hurt doctors and modern medicine. But for whatever it is worth, I am standing up at home & applauding our doctors, hospitals, nurses & healthcare volunteers without whose sterling efforts, we would have lost many more.

India's progress will come from advances in modern science and medicine. For that, we must respect, encourage and nurture science and scientists. Otherwise our best minds will serve other lands. Last year I was deeply honoured to voice a podcast on India's space journey. #MissionISRO. Discerning listeners will notice that I choked at a couple of points. I was overcome, was in awe of what scientists like Bhabha, Sarabhai, Dhawan, Kalam & those that walked alongside did for India, for our development and for our pride. Scientists like those are genuine patriots. If we treat them as such, more patriots will emerge. If we belittle science, technology and medicine, we deal a blow to India itself." Bhogle is often referred as the 'Tendulkar behind the mic', for we have grown up loving his commentary and anchoring. Harsha Bhogle has always spoken like the Renaissance man, who has kept on charming us with his smiles, humour and sparkling wisdom. And in these hours of crisis, Harsha's words set the right tone of encouragement for the frontline workers.





