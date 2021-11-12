Hardik Pandya, Munaf Patel, Rajeev Shukla and others accused of rape

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya, Munaf Patel and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla are among some people who have been accused of rape and sexual offences in a recent complaint filed in Mumbai. The FIR of the complaint, which is available on Twitter, was filed in September by the wife of Riyaz Bhati, a notorious underworld don.



According to copies of the FIR which are available online, Rajeev Shukla has come under the scanner for allegedly threatening to leak the woman's pictures and videos if she spoke up against his sexual abuse.

Along with rape allegations primarily directed towards Rajeev Shukla, there are also charges against Riyaz Bhati of marital rape, torture and assault. He also reportedly threatened to end her and her childrens' lives if she did not have sexual relations with his friends.

The FIR also states that the complainant was forcefully made to sleep with former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel in a hotel room. Hardik Pandya's name also appears as an individual who raped her under the influence of alcohol along with two other individuals.

Also, police reportedly refused to file an FIR despite the the complaint having being made in September.

The relevant provisions of the IPC are 354, 354(A),406, 420, 354(B), 509, 376(D), 377, 370, 376, 356, and 386. More details will appear as and when the individuals concerned are pressed with the relevant charges.