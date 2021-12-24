Harbhajan Singh retires from cricket

Harbhajan Singh has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He bows out of the game as one of India's most successful off spin bowlers.

All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.

My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful .https://t.co/iD6WHU46MU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021

Harbhajan took 711 wickets in international cricket and 150 wickets in IPL.

Harbhajan's crowning glory was in March 2001, as he stopped the all-conquering Australian team led by Steve Waugh in its tracks, collecting 32 wickets in three Tests, including the first Test hat-trick by an Indian. He remains India's fourth highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

An integral part of the Indian team across formats in the 2000s, Harbhajan was part of the teams that won the 2007 ICC WT20 as well as the 2011 ICC World Cup.



One of the last remaining international cricketers to have made his debut in the 20th century, Harbhajan's retirement also is the end of an era. He became the 10th Indian to have played 100 Tests.







