Harbhajan Singh to set up a free COVID-19 testing centre in Pune

India recorded over 3 lakh cases for the second straight day on Friday, clocking 3,32,730 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed. With this, India's trend of registering the world's highest daily tally continues, pushing the country's total infection count to 16,263,695 cases. As many as 2,263 people also died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, mounting the coronavirus death toll to 186,920. While questions were being raised on why Indian cricketers were, veteran cricketer Harbhajan Singh has offered to set up a mobile COVID-19 testing centre in Pune.



The lab will be functional from Saturday. It will be operated by Pune-based diagnostics company Mylab Discovery Solutions. According to The Indian Express, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said, "Indian cricketer Harbajan Singh had approached us a few days ago and offered help to contain the Covid-19 surge. The mobile lab for Covid-19 testing will start at Vadgaonsheri tomorrow."

The mobile lab will have a testing capacity of 1,500 samples each day and give RT-PCR tests results in four hours. According to the report, the mobile laboratory would move across the city and provide free testing to those below poverty line (BPL), and charge Rs 500 for others. Pune has been among the worst COVID-hit cities in Maharashtra.

