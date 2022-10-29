Glenn Phillips's crouching start solves 'Mankad risk'

Sometimes bending the knee is the most honourable thing to do. New Zealand's Glenn Phillips might have put the 'spirit of the game' dilemma behind for cricket when he crouched down at the non-striker's end to help him get an explosive start in the final over of the innings vs Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

With New Zealand trying to add as many runs possible in the final over, Phillips, instead of leaving his crease at the non-striker's end to gain an advantage, crouched down like a track athlete.

Early contender for @Final_Word_Pod hall of fame: Glenn Phillips' crouching track start to avoid Mankad risk. @GeoffLemonSport @collinsadam pic.twitter.com/vSsUnVUkKX — (not that) Tim Minchin (@tGuillermo) October 29, 2022

Phillips became the first number 4 or lower batter to score a Men's T20 World Cup hundred as his 61-ball century rescued New Zealand from 15/3 against Sri Lanka.

Former cricketer Ian Bishop was one of those who alluded to Athletics in his reaction to Phillips' innovation.

Looks like Glenn Phillips learnt more than a thing or two from playing for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the home of Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake amongst others 🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️🤣. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 29, 2022

IOC to announce that they are replacing the baton with a bat and everyone will run in full cricket gear for future 4x100 metre relays pic.twitter.com/6LLNAd8fXx — Mark Puttick (@GryllidaeC) October 29, 2022

US-based journalist Peter Della Penna, who has initiated a process of scrutiny around world cricket of non-strikers leaving their crease, liked what he say of Phillips' technique, but found room for improvement.

Interesting approach by Glenn Phillips at the non striker's end in the final over v SL. Shows he's put some thought into how he can get a bigger boost. I like the idea of a low starting block sprinters explosion. Only issue is he's almost off balance at end and can't see behind. pic.twitter.com/YMNHg5lD45 — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) October 29, 2022

While the 'Phillips way' was hailed widely for following the spirit of the game...

Glenn Phillips showing how to play cricket in spirit. pic.twitter.com/be3pSNJ4mP — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 29, 2022

This is unbelievable from Glenn Phillips. Mankad, run out, backing up, breaking the law... What is all that? Do it the Phillips way pic.twitter.com/eFCNLIcitO — Aritra Mukherjee (@aritram029) October 29, 2022

...there were some mentions of Ravichandran Ashwin and Deepti Sharma as if they were specialists in this mode of dismissal.

This image makes Ashwin and Deepti very sad pic.twitter.com/GqHze9GFkq — Dennis Long March (@DennisCricket_) October 29, 2022

Phillips has shown batters around the world how to go about it if they do not want to run the risk of being run out by the bowler while being proactive to the opportunity of a run. The question is, will the likes of England's Jos Buttler and Australia's Aaron Finch follow suit?