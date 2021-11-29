Gautam Gambhir receives third threat of the week; warned about Delhi Police

The former Indian cricketer and now a Member of Parliament (MP) from the ruling BJP, Gautam Gambhir, has received yet another threat, taking the total count of threats to three this week.



Gambhir is yet again reported to have received a threat via an email from ISIS Kashmir on Sunday. The email, this time, warned the former cricketer against trusting the Delhi Police, which is currently investigating the matter.

"Your Delhi Police and IPS Shweta cannot uproot anything. Our spies are also present in the police. All the information is being received about you (sic)," read the email according to a report in the Hindustan Times.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has allegedly received a third threat e-mail from 'ISIS Kashmir', Delhi Police also mentioned in the mail: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2021

Gautam Gambhir first received death threats on Tuesday and Wednesday via an email last week. The first of those mails had threatened the MP that he and his family will soon be killed.



Ever since the MP reported this to the Delhi Police via a letter, security has been beefed up outside his residence in Rajendra Nagar.

