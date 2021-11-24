Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives death threats from ISIS Kashmir

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has reportedly received death threats from ISIS Kashmir. The Delhi Police has beefed up the security outside the now BJP MP's residence.

"Gautam Gambhir has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir' through e-mail. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence," the DCP Central, Shweta Chauhan, was quoted as saying by ANI.

As per reports, Gambhir received the threat via an email to his official id. The former cricketer had then written a letter to the Delhi police with the details of the email which claimed that he and his family will be killed.

This is not the first time Gautam Gambhir has received death threats. Back in December 2019, he had approached the Delhi Police claiming death threats to him and his family via an international number.