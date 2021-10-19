Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza condemns attacks on Hindus

Former Bangladesh cricketer and one of the more successful captains in the country's cricketing history, Mashrafe Mortaza, has condemned the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.



"I saw two defeats yesterday, one for the Bangladesh cricket team which hurt me, and another for the whole of Bangladesh which has broken my heart," Mortaza posted on his official Facebook page.





Communal violence against the minority of Hindus broke out in Bangladesh during the days of Durga Puja on 13th October with at least six dead and hundreds injured in a Durga Puja pavilion at Cumilla. Things escalated further the next day when an Isckon temple was vandalised and a devotee was killed by a mob.

These attacks have also propelled Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council to announce an hunger strike from 23rd October as a protest against the violence.