'He fights a lot these days' Sourav Ganguly says about Virat Kohli

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has shared his true feelings towards the Indian Test cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who stepped down from his position as the white-ball skipper of the team.



In an event taking place in Gurgaon on Saturday, Ganguly was asked about Kohli's attitude to which Dada replied by saying that he truly admired Kohli's attitude however, he didn't appreciate the fact that he "fights a lot these days".

Ganguly's response come after Kohli sat in a press conference and shared contradicting statements to that of the BCCI President. Kohli had said the selection committee called him a little more than an hour and a half before discussing the Test team for the forthcoming three-match series, and they talked about the roster. He continued by stating that the selectors notified him of his dismissal as ODI skipper just as the call was going to be cut.



After the announcement of Kohli's removal as ODI captain, he made some "revelations". During a press conference on Wednesday, Kohli refuted Ganguly's claim that Kohli was consulted before the captaincy decision was made by the board. He even denied that Ganguly had requested Kohli to continue as T20I captain. Ganguly later avoided questions on the matter and said, "I have got nothing to say. We will deal with it, leave it to the BCCI."



Ever since the incident, Ganguly had maintained that he would not like to make any comment about how the BCCI will be managing the situation internally, but one this is obvious, none of the senior members of the board is happy with what Kohli did.

