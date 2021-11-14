Dubai hit by an earthquake almost one hour before T20 World Cup Final

The D-Day of the T20 World Cup is finally here. Australia and New Zealand prepare to battle it out on the field to become World T20 Champions for the first time. However, the evening bore ominous bearings with the entire Gulf region being shaken by a massive earthquake.

The tremors were felt in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Bahrain, and even as far away as Saudi Arabia. The quake measuring 6.4 on the Richter Scale had an epicenter near Bandar Abbas in Southern Iran. According to reports, it destroyed a number of homes near the region. The earthquake struck at 3:38 PM Local Time or 12:08 GMT at a place of 278 kilometers north of Dubai.



The Dubai International Stadium is hosting the World Cup final tonight. There were no reports of serious damage in the UAE.

Let's hope that the players, personnel, officials, and fans experience a safe final in the aftermath of this quake!

