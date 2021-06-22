Does India have a chance to win the first WTC final?

Throughout the years, Indian people have been passionate about cricket. As a result, their national team became one of the most renowned cricket teams in the world. By maintaining an impressive spot in international rankings, there is no doubt that fans are more engaged in showing their support for the national players.

Sports betting in India isn't technically illegal in the country, especially when it's done online. As a result, Indians and other fans of the Indian team have learned to place their bets for the team whenever a match comes up.

India and New Zealand are facing off in the first-ever finals of the ICC World Test Championship or WTC. With that, here is a closer look at some information about WTC and the predictions of whether or not India can bag home the inaugural trophy of the prestigious competition.

What is the WTC?

The WTC is the first-ever approved prestigious championship for Test matches. It is held among nine competing teams who each earned points for themselves to progress through the competition.

The final game will be played at the Ageas Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton, England. For the upcoming finals, the ICC came up with a reserve day that will ensure five days of play.

This will only be used if the lost playing time can no longer be recovered by the normal provisions for each day. According to the implementations of the ICC, India and New Zealand will be crowned joint winners should the match end up in a tie.

India's preparations

According to Cricket India, the team has continuously poured their best efforts for the final match against the New Zealand team. Before the finals take place, Virat Kohli and the rest of the team are getting enough practice that can make them more confident for the final match.

Among the updates posted on Indian BCC's page is a video that showed how the team prioritized settling down and finding their rhythm on the third day of the intra-squad simulation. In the same video, it can be seen that all the members of the Indian team are also in good shape.

Some of the players have also excelled a lot even during the third day of the practice. Among these are Ravindra Jadeja who managed 54 not out of 76 deliveries and fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj with figures of 2/22.

The days before that, Ishant Sharma picked up 3 wickets, Rishabh Pant scored 121 runs off 94 deliveries, and Shubman Gill got 85 runs in 135 deliveries.

Predictions

Many professional cricket players are making predictions for the upcoming match in favour of India.

Australian Test captain Tim Paine who has experiences with both the Men in Blue and the Black Caps says, 'My prediction is, India will win pretty comfortably if they play anywhere near their best'.

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar who will work as a television commentator for the match also shared his predictions. He says, 'There are some who think New Zealand have the advantage of being match ready. But then India will be match hungry and fresh and eager to get on the ground after a month of inaction. India has more impact players with both bat and ball and they should win this game'.

Overview

As sports betting in India gets more interesting as the match draws closer, no one can truly know what will happen in the WTC finals. Regardless if it may be the Williamson-led team or the Kohli-led team who will end up with the trophy, it is guaranteed that the matches will truly be thrilling.