Watch: Dinesh Karthik angry with Virat Kohli after run out

Dinesh Karthik was left fuming after his horrid run at the T20 World Cup continued with a run out in India's innings of 184/6 vs Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Karthik, who was left stranded at the non-striker's end after Virat Kohli did not respond to his call, was caught short even though put a dive in to be out for a 5-ball 7. He has scored 14 runs in the 4 matches in the World Cup so far.

Kohli and Karthik had an animated exchange even as the Bangladesh players started celebrating the wicket. Even after the decision was referred to the third umpire, the duo were seen continuing to share their views on the run out.

It should have been Kohli's call because the ball went behind the bowler, but Kohli never called for the run, leaving Karthik cannoning forward. Karthik seemed to suggest to Kohli that his eyes should have been on Karthik, rather animatedly.

Dinesh Karthik goes angry on Virat Kohli #indvsbang pic.twitter.com/BdS5IR4fXS — shavezmalik (@FaizKha20207684) November 2, 2022

An Adelaide game with Virat Kohli involved in a run out. We've seen this happen before. This time Karthik at the receiving end 👀#T20WorldCup #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/dm07UD4RF3 — Amey Pethkar (@ameypethkar9) November 2, 2022

The run out was also marginal in the way that replays did not convincingly show that the ball had broken the wickets before the bowler's hand. For a second consecutive match - Axar Patel's run out had been similarly marginal in the match against Pakistan - India were on the receiving side of a controversial run out.

I am not convinced with the decision. Wasn't that hand hitting the stumps? Not sure — Suvajit Mustafi (@RibsGully) November 2, 2022

India scored 184/6 as Kohli remained unbeaten on a 44-ball 64.