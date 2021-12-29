Cricket
India vs South Africa: Dean Elgar gets under Indian skins
Jasprit Bumrah gave him a stare at the end of the day, Mohammad Siraj had a few words to tell him and Virat Kohli reminded him of the rules - Dean Elgar was India's prime antagonist on Day 4 of the 1st Test.
Dean Elgar took blows to his body as wickets fell around him, survived some edges and frustrated the Indian cricket team as Day 4 of the 1st Test came to a close on Wednesday.
India's frustrations with Elgar was summed up by Jasprit Bumrah's reaction after the last ball of the day produced the wicket of Keshav Maharaj. Instead of celebrating the wicket, Bumrah turned back to Elgar at the non-striker's end, as if to say that yorker was meant for him instead.
But Elgar drew reactions from the Indian team for the rest of the evening session too. Mohammad Siraj was seen having a go at him after one of his deliveries.
"That will also help Siraj get his breath back, he has been bowling with a lot of effort," Sunil Gavaskar interjected in the commentary box.
Three overs before the close of play, Elgar did something that surprised Virat Kohli. 'Wow', Kohli was heard staying on the stump mic as Elgar declined a single off the last ball of the 38th over to avoid facing Bumrah in the next over.
'Nightwatchman,' Rishabh Pant was heard muttering with a laugh as Keshav Maharaj prepared to shield his captain in the final few overs of the day.
Kohli was more vocal at the end of the next over, with Elgar and Maharaj trying to take up time towards close of play.
"It's in the rule book. You can't call for drinks 10 minutes before the end of play," Kohli was heard animatedly telling the umpires before repeating it to Elgar. This as after Elgar took a short drinks break before the penultimate over of the day.
READ | India vs South Africa: Will weather play spoilsport on Day 5?
Umpire Marais Erasmus cut in: "We'll umpire. 10 minutes to drinks."
When play resumes on the final day, Elgar will resume anchoring the fourth innings, with South Africa (94/4) needing 211 runs more and India needing a more likely 6 wickets to win.