India vs South Africa: Dean Elgar gets under Indian skins

Dean Elgar took blows to his body as wickets fell around him, survived some edges and frustrated the Indian cricket team as Day 4 of the 1st Test came to a close on Wednesday.

India's frustrations with Elgar was summed up by Jasprit Bumrah's reaction after the last ball of the day produced the wicket of Keshav Maharaj. Instead of celebrating the wicket, Bumrah turned back to Elgar at the non-striker's end, as if to say that yorker was meant for him instead.

What a way to finish the day by Bumrah 🔥 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/fCY3Jwk5Y4 — A N K I T (@Ankitaker) December 29, 2021

But Elgar drew reactions from the Indian team for the rest of the evening session too. Mohammad Siraj was seen having a go at him after one of his deliveries.



"That will also help Siraj get his breath back, he has been bowling with a lot of effort," Sunil Gavaskar interjected in the commentary box.

Three overs before the close of play, Elgar did something that surprised Virat Kohli. 'Wow', Kohli was heard staying on the stump mic as Elgar declined a single off the last ball of the 38th over to avoid facing Bumrah in the next over.

'Nightwatchman,' Rishabh Pant was heard muttering with a laugh as Keshav Maharaj prepared to shield his captain in the final few overs of the day.

Kohli in the umpire's ears about Elgar getting a drink with 10 minutes to go to stumps.



Marais Erasmus goes "we'll umpire, don't worry".



Test cricket is everything. ❤️ #SAvInd #SAvsInd — Edges & Sledges Cricket Podcast (@1tip1hand) December 29, 2021

Kohli was more vocal at the end of the next over, with Elgar and Maharaj trying to take up time towards close of play.



"It's in the rule book. You can't call for drinks 10 minutes before the end of play," Kohli was heard animatedly telling the umpires before repeating it to Elgar. This as after Elgar took a short drinks break before the penultimate over of the day.

Umpire Marais Erasmus cut in: "We'll umpire. 10 minutes to drinks."

Stumps on Day 4 of the 1st Test.



South Africa end the day on 94/4. #TeamIndia 6 wickets away from victory.



Scorecard - https://t.co/eoM8MqSQgO #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/IgRuammbPo — BCCI (@BCCI) December 29, 2021

When play resumes on the final day, Elgar will resume anchoring the fourth innings, with South Africa (94/4) needing 211 runs more and India needing a more likely 6 wickets to win.

