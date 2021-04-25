Better late than never: Cricketers have started talking about the COVID crisis

There seems to be no respite for India as cases crossed 3 lakh for the fourth day in a row. For the fifth consecutive day, the country reported over 2,000 daily deaths. The case and death count for Saturday stood at 3.49 lakh and 2,760 in that order. The past 3 days alone saw over a million new cases and over 7,500 fresh deaths.





A global comparison shows that there is a huge gap in fresh cases reported from India which is the world's worst-hit country at present and the USA which is the world's second-worst in terms of daily cases. While questions were being raised on how the country could host the sporting extravaganza, Indian Premier League, amid the crisis, better late than never, Indian cricketers have slowly started amplifying information dissemination as the country reels under the COVID crisis.

Shubman Gill Kolkata Knight Riders opener, Shubman Gill posted on Twitter sharing his gratitude towards the frontline warriors of COVID. He thanked the doctors, nurses, and the healthcare fraternity who are working to save lives. He tweeted:

The situation currently is tough, and I want to thank all our doctors, nurses and the healthcare fraternity working round the clock to save lives. In this moment we need to be responsible.I urge you to follow the government instructions, wear a mask,social distance and stay safe. — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) April 24, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin

Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has been actively amplifying the COVID crisis and lending his help in sharing information through Twitter.

I know there will be people who will retort with a tweet about my position of privilege. I would like to reiterate that this is a virus that spares no one and I am in this fight with all of you. Let me know if I can help and i promise to help anyone that is within my capacity🙏🙏 — Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccine🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 23, 2021

Harbhajan Singh

Thus to curb the rapid spread of the deadly virus, Harbhajan has offered his help to the Pune authorities in setting up a mobile Covid-19 testing laboratory in Pune. The laboratory can conduct 1,500 tests each day and promises to deliver the results of the RT-PCR tests within four hours of collecting the samples. Moreover, the test will be conducted for free for the people belonging to BPL (below the poverty line) while other citizens will have to pay a sum of INR 500.

Yuzvendra Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal showed his concern by retweeting one of the posts shared by actor/comedian Danish Sait who has put together a list of people in dire need of money to bear the covid-related expense.





Wasim Jaffer



Former Indian cricketer and now a coach with Punjab Kings, Wasim Jaffer, has come forward to reach out to the right people who are in need of help in the crisis. He has been actively sharing personal posts of people who require help.



Hello Twitter,

Pease suggest what I can do as a public figure with a verified Twitter account to help in this fight against Covid. All suggestions welcome. If it is in my power I'll do it.

PS: Please see my liked tweets and help those in need🙏 #CovidHelp #CoronavirusIndia — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 24, 2021

Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag, like always, has been quite vocal on Twitter. He has been focussed on sharing some of the positive elements which are surfacing while India is battling the covid situation. Here's a video shared by him.

In these times of gloom and the challenges we are facing, very heartening to see the spirit and commitment of our Doctors. Here doctors from Civil hospital in Surat celebrating birthday of a Covid19 patient.

Hats off to our health workers. pic.twitter.com/KdZNiRrabI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 24, 2021

Virat Kohli Indian cricket team captain shared a recorded video from the RCB Twitter handle, where he spoke about how should people take care of themselves, including the dos and don'ts in the present pandemic situation. He was also joined by other players from the team.

Stay Home. Stay Safe.



The only way to beat the Coronavirus pandemic is by working as a team. Each one of us is a superhero and all we need to do is follow the basics and help each other. Here's Virat Kohli and Co. with a public service announcement.#PlayBold #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/jQT9q15N5j — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 25, 2021

Better late than never: Cricketers have started talking about the COVID crisis Irfan Pathan has also been sensibly sharing information and supporting in the hour of need.