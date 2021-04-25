Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Better late than never: Cricketers have started talking about the COVID crisis
Indian cricketers have slowly started amplifying information dissemination as the country reels under the COVID crisis.
There seems to be no respite for India as cases crossed 3 lakh for the fourth day in a row. For the fifth consecutive day, the country reported over 2,000 daily deaths. The case and death count for Saturday stood at 3.49 lakh and 2,760 in that order. The past 3 days alone saw over a million new cases and over 7,500 fresh deaths.
A global comparison shows that there is a huge gap in fresh cases reported from India which is the world's worst-hit country at present and the USA which is the world's second-worst in terms of daily cases.
While questions were being raised on how the country could host the sporting extravaganza, Indian Premier League, amid the crisis, better late than never, Indian cricketers have slowly started amplifying information dissemination as the country reels under the COVID crisis.
Shubman Gill
Kolkata Knight Riders opener, Shubman Gill posted on Twitter sharing his gratitude towards the frontline warriors of COVID. He thanked the doctors, nurses, and the healthcare fraternity who are working to save lives. He tweeted:
Ravichandran Ashwin
Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has been actively amplifying the COVID crisis and lending his help in sharing information through Twitter.
Harbhajan Singh
Thus to curb the rapid spread of the deadly virus, Harbhajan has offered his help to the Pune authorities in setting up a mobile Covid-19 testing laboratory in Pune. The laboratory can conduct 1,500 tests each day and promises to deliver the results of the RT-PCR tests within four hours of collecting the samples. Moreover, the test will be conducted for free for the people belonging to BPL (below the poverty line) while other citizens will have to pay a sum of INR 500.
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal showed his concern by retweeting one of the posts shared by actor/comedian Danish Sait who has put together a list of people in dire need of money to bear the covid-related expense.
Wasim Jaffer
Former Indian cricketer and now a coach with Punjab Kings, Wasim Jaffer, has come forward to reach out to the right people who are in need of help in the crisis. He has been actively sharing personal posts of people who require help.
Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag, like always, has been quite vocal on Twitter. He has been focussed on sharing some of the positive elements which are surfacing while India is battling the covid situation. Here's a video shared by him.
Virat Kohli
Indian cricket team captain shared a recorded video from the RCB Twitter handle, where he spoke about how should people take care of themselves, including the dos and don'ts in the present pandemic situation. He was also joined by other players from the team.
Irfan Pathan has also been sensibly sharing information and supporting in the hour of need.
