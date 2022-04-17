Former cricketer Pranav Mahajan dies of cardiac arrest after running marathon

Former Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Pranav Mahajan passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest after completing his run at the Vaisakhi Marathon in Chandigarh on Sunday morning.

"In an unfortunate incident, Pranav Mahajan from Jammu suffered a heart attack an hour post his run at the Vaisakhi Marathon and passed away. We are shocked and grieved. Our thoughts are with his family in this difficult hour. Prize distribution and all subsequent functions stand cancelled," said the organizers of the marathon, 'Super Sikh Run'.

A prominent cricketer from the state in the 2000s, Mahajan had been known as the 'Shan of RS Pura' in his playing days. The 40-year-old represented Jammu and Kashmir in domestic cricket for five years between 2004 and 2009. A left-arm medium pacer and a left-handed batsman, Mahajan had 24 wickets from 10 Ranji Trophy matches. He also had 7 wickets from 6 List-A matches for his state. He was part of local T20 tournaments in later years and has played alongside the likes of IPL stars Abdul Samad.

In recent years, Mahajan had turned successfully to marathon running and cycling.

He was placed 34th out of 182 in the category for males of age 35-45 at the 4th Super Sikh Run Sri Anandpur Sahib Vaisakhi Marathon on Sunday morning before suffering the heart attack. He ran 21.1 kilometres in 1 hour and 52 minutes.





Very Sad and Unfortunate to inform you all that "Shan of RS Pura, Jammu" Former Ranji Trophy player Shri Pranav Mahajan Ji died today due to heart attack at the age of 41 years.



A native of the border tehsil of RS Pura, Mahajan's last rites shall be performed on Monday in his hometown.

