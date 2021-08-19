Former Ranji Trophy cricketer, who once bowled to Sourav Ganguly, now runs a food stall

India is no stranger to sportspersons who have to struggle to make ends meet. There have been numerous stories where sportspersons have been found selling food on the road, selling vegetables, undergoing odd jobs, and engaging in other ways of earning a living. It might seem strange but there are cricketers who have also fallen on hard times regardless of which level they have reached. Prakash Bhagat is one such individual who unfortunately did not make it big in cricket and fell on hard times



The former Assam cricketer who represented the state in the Ranji Trophy is currently making ends meet by running a food stall in his local neighbourhood. He is from the town of Silchar in Assam and is a former left arm spin bowler and a batsmen.

Prakash Bhagat(source- avaaz24)

He has played for various state and national level age groups and began his professional cricket career in 1999. He was recognized early on for his talent and was awarded with a place in the Ranji Trophy team and the Syed Mustaq Ali Tournament squad. He played for Assam against J and K and the Railways during his career. It was during a brief stint at the National Cricket Academy that Prakash had the chance to bowl against the former Indian batsmen, Sourav Ganguly. He also had the chance to meet Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh in various practice sessions.

His career seemingly came to an end when his father unfortunately passed away in 2011 and the responsibility to earn for the the family came to Prakash. He had to take over his father's job of running the food stall and has been doing so since then. The 34 year old hopes to receive necessary funding to continue his cricket career while there is still time.



