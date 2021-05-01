The old-school gang gets back together in a boy band

After breaking the internet with a commercial featuring an angry and irate Rahul Dravid last month, credit card payments app CRED's latest advertisement has also gotten social media buzzing.



In this latest adventure, Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Maninder Singh, and Saba Karim get together to form a boy band and sing tunes reminding everyone that 'they were the OGs.' The song also reminds today's millennials of an era without T20 cricket and when players used to be flag-bearers for their respective countries in the sport.

Former Indian bowler Venkatesh Prasad, who represented the national side from 1994 to 2001 and played close to 200 international matches shared the video on his social media platforms with the caption 'Meet the Venkaboys.' He had also served as the bowling coach of the national side between 2007 and 2009.

The ad managed to take current Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma down memory lane. Tweeting the video, the Mumbai Indians captain wrote, 'From listening to you coach me on the field, to now listening to you sing while I am on my way to the stadium. Venky bhai….it's been a journey.'