Chakda Express featuring Anushka Sharma to shoot at 4 iconic international cricket stadiums

Another cricket biopic that is set to release within the next year is that of Jhulan Goswami. Chakda Express will feature Anushka Sharma in the lead role and is set to expand its storyline all across the world. This is being done to trace the epic journey of Jhulan Goswami and her cricket career over the past two decades.

Reports have come in which state that the Lord's stadium will be one of the iconic venues to be featured in the film. Yorkshire County Cricket Club will also be one venue to be featured given that it has signed an agreement with Clean Slate Filmz production house. Given that there are high hopes for the film, the aim of the crew will be to ensure the impact of the message on a large scale. Hence there is a major push to internationalise the filming location.

Jhulan Goswami's story is more than just age-defying cricket feats which she has to her name. She has fought major off-field battles to get to where she is today including opposition to her playing cricket and the general stigma associated with women in sport.