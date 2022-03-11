CAP launches cricket academy in Arunachal

Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) on Friday launched its center at Itanagar Delhi Public School (DPS) in presence of ace Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan.

A brainchild of Pathan brothers -- Yusuf and Irfan, the academy will employ state-of-the-art coaching techniques to teach and develop budding cricketers in the region. This is the 28th centre of CAP in the country. "We are providing every possible assistance to the aspiring cricketers and expect to become the first preference for all the ambitious and aspirant cricketers in Itanagar and surrounding region," Pathan, who is also the Director of CAP, said.

"Through our world-class coaching, our students are now getting selected for the district and state level matches. We have plans to open more academies in tier 2 and tier 3 cities which will assist the budding cricketers to get trained in the right manner." According to the former India allrounder, more than 80 students from across the country have already been selected and represented at various state and district levels from CAP centers..

"In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, one of our players, Yashasvi Rishav from CAP Patna who is representing Bihar state team, has scored a brilliant hundred. More than 6 players from CAP Patna were selected to represent Bihar state team in Cooch Behar Trophy and C K Nayudu Trophy last year," Pathan said.

Seven players from CAP Jaipur represented their district team in Rajasthan, he added. CAP Managing Director Harmeet Vasdev, who was also present during the occasion, said the academy is "planning tours of other countries for giving match exposure under different environment to the young buds." "We are planning to organize an all India CAP tournament where every CAP centre will participate. The academy also focuses on nutrition, psychology and the overall physical development of the students," he said.

