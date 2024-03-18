'We've got some of the best spinners in the world in RCB': Ellyse Perry

Royal Challengers Bangalore secured its inaugural title in theWomen's Premier League 2024, handing out Delhi Capitals an eight-wicket defeat, on Sunday.

This triumph marked a significant breakthrough for the team, ending its long-awaited quest for success in franchise cricket. At the heart of RCB's impressive performance was Ellyse Perry, who shone brightly throughout the tournament.

Ellyse Perry has completed cricket at 33❤️pic.twitter.com/3YnogNPiCz — Shauryx (@Kohli_Devotee) March 18, 2024

"The bowling in the back end of the tournament has been exceptional, and a lot of that is just staying nice and calm, holding your nerve when big moments come along. We have got some of the best spinners in the world in our team who have contributed," she said in a conversation with JioCinema and Sports18, highlighting the team's unwavering confidence in their abilities.



She lauded the team's exceptional bowling efforts, emphasising the crucial contributions of local and international players. "Crucially, it's been Shreyanka and Asha as local Indian players and we had the overseas players to complement that. I think that makes our spin quartet and then the pacers have chipped in at different times," she stated.

Perry's outstanding batting prowess earned her the coveted Orange Cap, with her scoring 347 runs in nine captivating matches. With an average of 69.40, Perry's consistent contributions were vital in guiding RCB to victory.

As the WPL 2024 reached its climax, Perry further solidified her reputation as one of the game's greats. Her composed innings of 35 not out led RCB to a convincing eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the final showdown.