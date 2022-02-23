"Being a parent is a blessing": Virat Kohli responds to Yuvraj's heartfelt gesture

Star batsman Virat Kohli on Wednesday responded to a heartfelt letter by the former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and said that he will always remain an inspiration for people in all walks of life, not just cricket.



The 33-year-old batting legend Kohli took to social media and posted a photo of Yuvraj's letter, which he wrote on Tuesday, along with PUMA's golden boots that he gifted him.

"Yuvi Pa thank you for this wonderful gesture. Coming from someone who's seen my career unfold from day 1, it means a lot," Kohli captioned the photo.

Yuvi Pa thank you for this lovely gesture.Your comeback from cancer will always be an inspiration for people in all walks of life not just cricket. You have always been generous and caring for people around you.I wish you all the happiness,God bless @YUVSTRONG12. Rab rakha 🙏😊 pic.twitter.com/KDrd2JQCHU — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 23, 2022

Both the batsmen took the Indian team to victory on many occasions with their impressive match-winning partnerships. Both Yuvraj and Kohli also share a close association with sports brand PUMA alongside Kohli.

READ | 'You're a superstar': Yuvraj Singh writes to Virat Kohli

In January, Yuvraj and his wife Hazel Keech welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Wishing Yuvraj on his new journey as a parent, batting legend Kohli added: "Now we're both parents and know what a blessing that is. I wish you all the happiness, beautiful memories and blessings in this new journey."

