IPL tender for team ownership released by BCCI ahead of 2022 season

As per latest reports emerging from the BCCI, a tender has been re-issued to invite a new owner and team to join the next edition of the IPL. This tender was first released in August but has been extended multiple times in order to cater to the growing interest of different parties around India who wish to involve themselves in the IPL.

The latest extension for the 'Invitation to Tender' document has been extended till October 20th. The payment details for the Tender document are a non-refundable fee of Rs. 10 lakh which is to be paid to the BCCI. The other requisite details are all mentioned in the official document that the interested parties will recieve. In order to communicate with the BCCI, the relevant email id is [email protected] and the subject of emails shall be "ITT for the Right to Own and Operate One of Two Proposed New IPL Teams.

It has also been stated that purchasing the ITT is compulsory in order to bid. But post the purchase, only the teams that meet the criteria mandated in the ITT will be allowed to bid. This will certainly be interesting to see as there is a growing interest in team ownership as the IPL has plans of expansion in the coming years.