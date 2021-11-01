Ban IPL trends as India nears T20 World Cup exit

While there was much to analyse after yet another abysmal defeat of the Indian cricket team, netizens had another take on what exactly went wrong for the Indian cricket team. Ban IPL seemed to be the solution offered to improve India's performances and the reasons given for the same were explained in different tweets and posts.





#IndiaVsNewZealand BCCI Earning Crores of Money from IPL.

New Franchise

Worth more than 1500 crore



Still we are depending on a team(afghanistan) who dont even have a country to go back home. No Money



Shame on #BCCI #banipl pic.twitter.com/smdQcMC57H — Samrat Singh Rajput (@ImSamrat18) October 31, 2021





The main aspect was that fatigue contributed to the way India performed against Pakistan and New Zealand. It seemed as though other countries had done a good job of prioritising their national team over IPL and had either backed out earlier or had players refusing to play. However, Indian cricketers were seen playing almost every match in the IPL right till just 2 weeks ago and this would have definitely played a role in contributing to their lacklustre performances.



Bio Bubble fatigue was another aspect picked upon as a source of bad performances. This has more to do with the mental aspect of the game given that Indian cricketers have been in a bio-bubble for several weeks now. It remains to be seen whether the circumstances work out in India's favour after losing to New Zealand. Regardless, there seems to be a collective opinion about the state of cricket organisation in India today.