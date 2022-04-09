Who is Ayush Badoni? 10 things to know about the IPL star

The 2022 IPL season has already seen several youngsters make a name for themselves and one of them is Ayush Badoni. He is already famous after having scored 54 of 41 against Gujarat Titans. We take a brief look at his background.

Where is Ayush Badoni from?

Ayush Badoni hails from New Delhi and was born on December 3, 1999 in Tehri Gharwal, Uttarakhand.

Where did he complete his education from?

He finished his schooling from Modern School Barakhamba Road and is currently a student in Sri Venkateshwara College.

Who coached him?

He was coached by famous Delhi cricket coach Tarak Sinha who also coached Shikhar Dhawan, Anjum Chopra and Rishabh Pant.





When did he make his debut?

He made his debut on 11 January 2021 and represented Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

What are his cricket bowling and batting styles?

Although he is primarily a right-handed batsman, Ayush Badoni also bowls right-arm off break.

How much was he bought for?

Badoni might well and truly be the best bargain of the 2022 IPL season having gone for only 20 lakhs.

What is his nickname?

Badoni is usually referred to as Baby AB as he once expresses that he admired AB De Villiers and was told that he played like him.

Who are his role models?

Badoni admires Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid and South African cricketer AB De Villiers as well.

What is his family background?

His father is a documentary maker based in Delhi while his mother is a homemaker.

Who identified Ayush Badoni as a star for the future?

After being ignored by Delhi cricket selectors for the Ranji Trophy, Badoni was finally recognised by Gautam Gambhir ahead of the 2022 IPL season.