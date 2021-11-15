Australian dressing room does the shoey after winning the T20 World Cup, social media left confused

The shoey celebration is back but this time it was embraced by the Australian cricket dressing room instead of F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo. High on their T20 World Cup victory, the Aussies didn't hesitate to perform the shoey where victory is celebrating by drinking off a shoe after pouring beer or champagne into it.

Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has made the shoey quite popular [Source: Getty Images]

Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo who hails from Australia has made the celebration quite popular following his podium wins. Although the shoey is extremely popular in Australia, it's not limited to that country. The practice of drinking from the shoe is thought to bring good fortune and even German soldiers passed around leather boots filled with beer during World War I.

In the clip shared by ICC, the Australian cricketers are seen celebrating wildly. Matthew Wade removes his shoe to pour his beer into it before drinking from it. Marcus Stoinis, who is also a friend of Ricciardo, does the same with plenty of vigour and the celebration is accompanied with plenty of laughs and jests in the dressing room. Clearly, the team is having a lot of fun!



Quite expectedly, social media was split about the celebration. Those who follow F1 and Danny Ric are acquainted with the practice but for the first-time viewers, it did appear to be quite gross.

