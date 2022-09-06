Asia Cup 2022: How can India still qualify for final — Explained

The Indian cricket team's ongoing 2022 Asia Cup campaign received a body blow after they fell to their second successive loss - this time against Sri Lanka by 6 wickets, in the tournament.

With each team in the Super 4s supposed to play only 3 matches each, India are now on the brink of being eliminated from the tournament after having suffered a loss against arch rivals Pakistan earlier.

But, all is not over yet for the Rohit Sharma led side. There is still a remote possibility of the men in blue reaching the final.

How can India still qualify for the final of 2022 Asia Cup?

Having already won both their Super 4 matches, Sri Lanka are more or less assured of their spot in the final of the 2022 Asia Cup. This leaves room for only one of the remaining 3 teams - India, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

India is evidently the most vulnerable side at the moment having lost two matches in Super 4s, while Pakistan have won their only contest so far and Afghanistan still have two matches in hand to turn their fortunes around.

The equation for India to qualify for the 2022 Asia Cup final is pretty complicated. Since they themselves cannot pocket more than 2 points in the Super 4s, the only shot for India if Pakistan and Afghanistan don't win more than one match in the Super 4s.

The only way this is possible is if Afghanistan beat Pakistan on Wednesday, followed by a win for India against Afghanistan on Thursday and Sri Lanka completing a hat-trick of victories with a win over Pakistan on Friday. Even if all the results go India's way, they still will have to wait for an NRR advantage.

If even a single results pans out otherwise, India will surely crash out of Asia Cup 2022.

Results India need to qualify

7th September - Afghanistan win over Pakistan

8th September - India beat Afghanistan

9th September - Sri Lanka win over Pakistan

Wait for an NRR advantage



